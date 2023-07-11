HOUSTON (KIAH) – You’ve heard us talk a lot about high pressure this summer. Where there’s high pressure, there’s heat, and it looks like Houston and all of Texas is now locked in to another long stretch of very hot temperatures and very little rain.

Forecast weather pattern Wednesday

The worst of the heat wave will be directly under the blue H. That’s the core of an area of high pressure, and that’s where temperatures will be headed over 110 degrees in places like Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Locally, we expect highs in the upper 90s, but it will feel much hotter with the humidity. A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday and Wednesday in Houston for potential heat index values up to 112. The advisory may be extended beyond Wednesday.

Houston forecast highs and heat index values

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center suggests we will very likely be warmer than average at least into the last week of July.