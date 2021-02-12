The Salvation Army Galveston shelter opens for cold weather

GALVESTON (CW39) Galveston residents if you need shelter from the cold you can head to the Salvation Army Galveston shelter. The shelter is located at 601 51st Street.

Salvation Army officials say they are able to accommodate 62 people during the upcoming cold weather snap. The shelter will shift from emergency overnight only to 24 hour operation.

The Salvation Army in Galveston has been blessed to have experienced no positive cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic because it has faithfully followed the guidance of the local health district: following social distancing guidelines, wearing masks and cleaning frequently. These guidelines will continue to be followed including screening for entrance.



