HOUSTON (KIAH) — Unable to control the sneezing, itchy and watery eyes because of your allergies taking over this week? Let’s get straight to the point… seasonal allergies won’t be letting up in Houston anytime soon. Seasonal allergies are caused by many things and vary by person. Trees usually cause spring allergies and summer allergies are typically caused by grasses. Fall allergies are most times associated with ragweed.

Meteorologist Star Harvey took a trip to CVS MinuteClinic to speak with Practitioner Erin Vierus for more details. Here’s a look:

Earlier this month Harvey also spoke with CVS Minute Clinic’s Family Nurse Practitioner, Linda Moghalu for more details on ways to help you prepare for allergy season and also the best ways to deal with allergies. Moghalu also touches on the popular question of “Is it allergies or Covid”?

A lot of people may think that some of the allergy symptoms are truly allergies but in reality Covid does present like allergy symptoms sometimes… Linda Moghalu

The Houston Health Department has daily Pollen and Mold Count readily available to the public. Remember the higher the number, the more pollen irritants in Houston’s air.

Talk to your healthcare provider about your allergies.

Make lifestyle adjustments to optimize allergen exposure reduction.

Find out which medications, if any, could alleviate symptoms.

Discover how an allergy test could help.