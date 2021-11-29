Third most active Atlantic Hurricane season comes to an end

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The third most active Atlantic Hurricane season is coming to a close. The season is broadcasted to run from June 1st to November 30th, however, this year started nearly a week early with Tropical storm Ana forming on May 22nd. After 21 named storms, we went through the entire 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season list of names. Wanda was the last storm to form on November 2nd, the tropics have remained quiet since then.

An above average hurricane season does not always mean a memorable hurricane season. For Texas residents, this may be one that slips your mind with time. The same cannot be said for residents of southeastern Louisiana. Since the landfall of Hurricane Ida bayou communities have been relentlessly trying to recover. That is the case still to this day, 3 months later.

Here is the state of Louisiana now:

Tent communities are being built as temporary housing for those still without a home.

This year we have seen 14 tropical storms, 3 Category 1 hurricanes, 2 Category 3 hurricanes, and 1 unforgettable Category 4 Ida.

Imagine all of your neighbors trying to build a new home at the same time. That is why the rebuilding process is taking so long. The holidays will be different this year. Lindsey LeBlanc, South Louisiana (Bourg) resident