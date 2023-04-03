HOUSTON (KIAH) – It has been a very active start to the spring severe weather season. After deadly tornadoes March 24th and 31st, another severe weather outbreak is expected Tuesday, April 4th.

Severe weather outlook Tuesday through Tuesday night

The Storm Prediction Center highlights a severe weather risk area from Texas to the Upper Midwest. Some areas hit hard by recent severe storms and tornadoes are bracing for a potential repeat.

Tornado probability Tuesday through Tuesday night

In addition to large hail and damaging straight-line winds, several tornadoes are possible, with potential for some strong ones, meaning EF-2 or stronger. These are often the most dangerous tornadoes as they’re larger and last longer.

Forecast weather pattern Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Like the last few severe weather outbreaks, this one comes compliments of another strong area of low pressure with plenty of warm and unstable air ahead of it.

Locally in Houston, severe storms are not expected, but rain with occasional heavy downpours is possible beginning Wednesday as a cold front arrives. This front will linger with widespread rain Thursday through Saturday.