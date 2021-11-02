This week: 40 degree temps and rain headed to SE Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Houston is off to a warm start for the first week of November, but more fall like weather is expected to filter into the region by the second half of this week.

Tuesday comes with another round of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s and Wednesday will likely be the last day Houston reaches the 70s this week, before dipping off into the 60s. This is also likely when rain chances return for the week.

High temperatures dip into the upper 50s/low 60s on Thursday morning and will gradually increase to the low to mid 70s by Sunday as the departure of surface high pressure allows for southerly winds to return.

In addition cool and clear conditions are in store for the weekend as drier air filters into the area behind the front.

In terms of precipitation, most locations across SE TX could see up to 1-2 in of rainfall, but flooding and severe weather threats are not likely.

