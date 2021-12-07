This week: Lake effect snow hits Great Lakes region

cold westerly winds will also lead to lake effect snow showers downwind of the Great Lakes.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Winter weather advisories remain in place through Tuesday afternoon for portions of New York, Michigan and Ohio for lake effect snow.

Areas located near Syracuse, N.Y. are expecting an additional snow accumulations of one to four inches and potential winds gusting as high as 30 miles per hour on Tuesday.

New York City is expecting the first widespread light snowfall of the season on Wednesday. Accumulations are expected to be rather light, and on the order of a light coating to as much as two inches.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow possible across parts of the Sierra Nevada and Intermountain West starting Wednesday night. A departing storm system lifting farther north into eastern Canada this morning and a potent cold front exiting into the western Atlantic will leave behind a true winter airmass throughout the north-central and eastern U.S. Tuesday.

The cold westerly winds will also lead to lake effect snow showers downwind of the Great Lakes. Light snow is possible into the Upper Midwest as well, thanks to a weak low pressure system entering the region. The coldest temperatures will be found across the northern tier and into the Upper Great Lakes, with highs only reaching into the teens and 20s.