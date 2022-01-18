Behind the front, temperatures fall from 70s/80s for most of the region into the 20s/40s

HOUSTON (KIAH) –A strong Artic Cold Front setting up over Canada is expected to swing across, Texas on Wednesday. Behind the front temperatures fall from near 80 degrees to 40s. Some Isolated storms are also expected to develop along and ahead of the front, and may become strong or severe, bringing a chance for small hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes to SE Texas.

On Thursday light rain showers developing early, immediately beginning to mix with sleet, freezing rain and even light snow to areas north and west of Houston. There’s also a slight chance of a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet Thursday night across the northern half of the Houston area. No accumulations or impacts are expected.

While the potential of winter weather impacts may bring February 2021 to mind, this system will be different in many ways. Which is why It’s important to note that we do NOT expect a widespread, crippling winter storm. Precipitation will be lighter, nighttime temperatures will not be as ‘pipe-bursting’ cold, and daytime highs will warm above freezing both Thursday and Friday, giving roadways a chance to improve.

While we are monitoring the threat for winter weather, this week’s storm will not be anywhere near the level, or threat, of the February winter storms last year.

Every winter storm is different, but the one in the forecast this week will be more in line with what we usually see in a winter storm. That is:

Duration – this week will be a relatively small window of potential wintry weather. Roughly up to 36 hours for icy conditions to exist. NOT days of subfreezing temperatures and multiple storms of wintry weather like last year.

– this week will be a relatively small window of potential wintry weather. Roughly up to 36 hours for icy conditions to exist. NOT days of subfreezing temperatures and multiple storms of wintry weather like last year. Impacts – it’s possible to see ice on the roads Thursday and Friday, but that will likely be the extent of the major impacts. We are not forecasting heavy amounts of ice and snow that will cause widespread power outages. Are they possible? Yes, but not to the extent of what we saw last year.

– it’s possible to see ice on the roads Thursday and Friday, but that will likely be the extent of the major impacts. We are not forecasting heavy amounts of ice and snow that will cause widespread power outages. Are they possible? Yes, but not to the extent of what we saw last year. Temps– last February we spent days below freezing, preventing all the snow and ice from melting until almost a week after the first snowflakes fell. That will NOT be the case this week. Again, we are forecasting a relatively small window of time where temperatures will be near or below freezing, allowing any frozen precipitation to melt by Friday afternoon.