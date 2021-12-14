HOUSTON (KIAH) –The next cold front moves into the area late Friday night and through the area Saturday morning. Good rain chances along with falling temperatures can also be expected.

Thursday and Friday weather

If you enjoy warm temperatures in the middle of December, you’re in luck. With south to southeast winds remaining in place through the end of the week, look for Thursday`s and Friday`s afternoon highs to warm up into an upper 70s to lower 80s range. There will not be much of a cool down between those two days as overnight lows Thursday night will only drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Weekend weather preview

If cooler temperatures for this time of the year sound better to you, then you’re in luck also. The next cold front will sweep across the area beginning late Friday night up north and continuing through the remainder of the area on Saturday morning. High temperatures on Saturday ranging from the mid 60s well inland to the low to mid 70s toward the coast will likely occur early in the morning, and look for temperatures to fall throughout the day after the front moves on through.

Weekend weather into next week

This front will also bring the area its next best chance of rain for much of the day on Saturday. Rain chances will remain in the forecast Saturday night through Monday morning as the system that brought us the front takes its time to work its way into and across the state. The system`s exit on Monday will finally allow for the sun to return resulting in cool nights and mild days for the first half of the week.

