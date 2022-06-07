HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is going from “hot” to “very hot” by the end of the week as a widespread heat wave intensifies. In fact, we’re calling for a high of 100 by Saturday. If we get there, it’ll be Houston’s hottest temperature since the summer of 2020 (99 was the hottest in 2021).

Not only will it be hot, it will be humid, meaning it will feel hotter than the actual temperatures. Lately, the heat index in the afternoon has been peaking barely over 100, but later this week, the heat index could top out between 105 and 110.

In addition to the heat, rain will be very hard to come by. There might be a rogue shower at some point next week, but right now I don’t see a reason to include a rain chance. Long range outlooks, through the next 14 days, suggest there will be very little change in our overall weather pattern.

