This Week’s Weather Story: Wind

HOUSTON (CW39) A spring feel takes hold of Houston this week. As a slow-moving area of low pressure sits in the western U.S., a strong Gulf breeze ramps up here at home with gusts over 20 mph for 5 or 6 straight days. With that wind comes warmer temperatures as we head for 80 degrees this week. There may also be a few isolated light showers at times.

The warm and breezy pattern ends this weekend as that low pressure moves through Texas. At the same time, rain chances are on the rise, especially Sunday.