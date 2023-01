Thousands of people lost power as storms rolled through the Houston area Tuesday according to CenterPoint Energy’s outage tracker

HOUSTON (KIAH) — CenterPoint Energy’s outage tracker has been in flux Tuesday as strong storms rolled through the greater Houston area.

As of 1:20 p.m. the outage map showed more than 26,000 customers without power.

The same tracker at the same time reported that power had been restored to more than 53,000 customers.