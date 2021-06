HOUSTON (CW39) Rainfall the rest of the week means we could see totals hover around 3-4 inches in the greater Houston area. West and southwest areas could see as much as 4-6 inches of rainfall in Columbus, Rosenberg, Wharton, and Victoria.

Northeast, in Liberty, they could also see 4-6 inches of rain. Same goes for northern areas like Huntsville and Onalaska.

Here’s a look at the map issued by the National Weather Service.