HOUSTON (KIAH) — The first of three cold fronts between now and Thanksgiving passes through Houston early Thursday morning. After a few pre-sunrise showers, it’ll be cooler by 15 to 20 degrees, and breezy with gusts topping 20 mph at times.

After today’s 60s, it turns chilly overnight into Friday morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Meanwhile, in North Texas, places like Waco and Dallas are under a freeze warning for the potential of having the first freezing temperatures of the season.

SUNDAY NIGHT COLD FRONT

Our next cold front looks to arrive a tad earlier than it appeared yesterday. We now expect it to reach Houston late-day Sunday, meaning we could see some rain late Sunday afternoon and into the evening. We’ll warm up this weekend ahead of the front, then cool down to start next week.

THANKSGIVING COLD FRONT RAIN

Cold front #3 looks to impact our Thanksgiving with potential for thunderstorms, followed by much cooler air in the days to follow. Naturally, timing and specifics can change between now and then. We’ll keep you posted.