HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s the time of year when the weather tends to fluctuate as we transition from summer to fall. Right on cue, we’re tracking three different weather patterns impacting Houston and Southeast Texas.

CW39 – tracking three different weather patterns

Weather pattern #1: dry air

We’ve been enjoying lower humidity lately, resulting in the coolest temperatures since May with temperatures in the 60s at sunrise. However, our time with weather pattern #1 is about to expire as winds begin to turn, blowing in from the Gulf Thursday afternoon.

Weather pattern #2: rain

As the Gulf moisture returns today, scattered showers and thunderstorms are most likely south of I-10, especially along the coast. For Houston, spotty rain is possible between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Forecast rain chances for Houston

Rain becomes more likely for Houston on Friday, starting with a 40% chance in the morning, then going up to 60% in the afternoon. Less rain, but still some rain, is possible Saturday, then even less Sunday to Monday.

Weather pattern #3: summer-like heat

A dome of high pressure strengthens directly over Texas next week. The result: little to no rain, mostly clear skies and warmer-than-normal temperatures with highs in the mid 90s. Ironically, the autumnal equinox (calendar fall) begins next week on Thursday, September 22nd.

High pressure brings the heat next week

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast



