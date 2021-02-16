Three main concerns for Winter Storm weather

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

kiah weather

TOP VIDEO

Viewer videos and photos of Winter Storm 2021

166 road closures - Hannah Trippett

Sleet in Needville, TX - Sierra Guiterrez

Abilene, TX Weather - Adam Krueger

Winter Storm 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Accidents overnight in Winter Storm 2021 - Hannah Trippett

Ice and snow on local roads and highways - Hannah Trippett

Weather headlines - Adam Krueger

HOUSTON (CW39) Three main concerns for local winter storm weather over the next 24 hours.

1 – Extreme cold this morning. As I write this, it’s 12-17 across Harris county. It’ll be a few degrees colder before sunrise.

2 – Another WINTER STORM WARNING goes into effect tonight at midnight as freezing rain will be possible tonight through Wednesday morning.

3 – The WINTER STORM WARNING continues until Thursday morning as another round of freezing rain is possible Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

Unlike the last storm, temps will be warmer with the next one, and the freezing line will set up very close to Houston. Slightly south, we have a major weather/traffic situation tonight and Wednesday morning. Slightly north, just rain for Houston and ice in rural areas north and west.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss