Three main concerns for Winter Storm weather

HOUSTON (CW39) Three main concerns for local winter storm weather over the next 24 hours.

1 – Extreme cold this morning. As I write this, it’s 12-17 across Harris county. It’ll be a few degrees colder before sunrise.

2 – Another WINTER STORM WARNING goes into effect tonight at midnight as freezing rain will be possible tonight through Wednesday morning.

3 – The WINTER STORM WARNING continues until Thursday morning as another round of freezing rain is possible Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

Unlike the last storm, temps will be warmer with the next one, and the freezing line will set up very close to Houston. Slightly south, we have a major weather/traffic situation tonight and Wednesday morning. Slightly north, just rain for Houston and ice in rural areas north and west.