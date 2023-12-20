HOUSTON (KIAH) – A West Coast storm system will head eastward across the nation, leading to three days of rainy weather in Southeast Texas. Widespread rain begins Friday, scattered rain continues Saturday, then the heaviest and most widespread round occurs Sunday, Christmas Eve.

The image above shows the current weather setup. Ahead of the storm system (area of low pressure) near California, a disturbance sweeps across Mexico and arrives here Friday. Then, as the low nears, rain continues this weekend. Sunday is when conditions are most favorable for heavier rain and thunderstorms. The 7-day rain outlook paints two to three inches over our region.

The Christmas Day rain forecast has been tricky as it depends on how this West Coast low interacts with another low. However, on this Wednesday morning, I’m seeing decent agreement in weather models that suggest drier air wraps around the low and clears most or all of the rain out in time for Christmas on Monday.

After a warmer-than-normal stretch through Christmas, cooler air arrives Tuesday of next week and should last through the end of next week.