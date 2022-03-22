HOUSTON (KIAH) Thousands were left without power as an early morning thunderstorm hit Houston, Texas, on March 22.

Footage recorded by @AngelinasWorld shows the early morning thunderstorm in Katy, west of Houston, at around 6:30 am.

Local news reported that more than 17,000 customers were without power on Tuesday morning as the thunderstorm moved over the city.

The National Weather Service in Houston had issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the city on Tuesday morning.

The source, @AngelinasWorld, claimed ownership of the footage on Twitter and cleared it for off-platform use with a credit.