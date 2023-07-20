HOUSTON (KIAH) – We finally have a change in our weather coming! Not a big change, but it’s a step in the right direction. A very weak cold front could pop a few storms Saturday evening, followed by slightly cooler temperatures Sunday and beyond.

Before that, it’s more of the same Thursday and Friday with highs around 100, and heat index values around 103 to 108. A heat advisory is in effect Thursday as the National Weather Service says the heat index could briefly get as high as 110.

Futurecast Saturday at 7 p.m.

Now, back to our potential rain this weekend. As seen above, our weak front arrives along the I-10 corridor around 7 p.m. Rain won’t be widespread, but a few scattered storms should develop. I expect about 30% coverage.

Relatively low rain chances continue Sunday and next week, and instead of 100, highs will be closer to 97. Still hot, but not as extreme.

Houston 7-day forecast