Thursday’s allergy report/ forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Allergens will remain in the medium to high range today as dry, sunny conditions prevail over southeast Texas. The biggest contributors include ragweed, elm, and grasses.

Mold spores and ragweed will be on the high end.

Grass pollen should be at a medium level on Thursday, while tree pollen is low.

The forecast for our pollen and mold counts will remain in the same range into the weekend due to minimal changes in our weather pattern. Historically we normally see a spike in our pollen and mold counts during the beginning of October.

