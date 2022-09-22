KIAH (CW39) – Ragweed is taking the lead once again after seeing slightly lower counts earlier in the week. Dry conditions are to blame for this influx, along with winds out of the north near 7 mph today.

Grass and mold counts stay in the medium range, tree pollen counts remain low.

Allergy report

Air quality alerts are issued for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria areas today. This is due to high levels of ground level ozone building as the heat of the day sets in. Limit time outdoors if you suffer from heart/ lung disease.

How can you help? Try to carpool to work today to limit emissions emitted in our city!