HOUSTON (KIAH) – This may sound crazy, but you’ll actually want to have an umbrella with you Thursday as widespread storms move through Greater Houston, mainly in the afternoon. The rain could be heavy at times with potential totals over one inch. In fact, a few inches can’t be ruled out in isolated spots. This may lead to minor street flooding.

Hourly forecast rain chances for Houston Thursday

Rain-cooled air will also likely end Houston’s heat streak. The last cooler-than-average day was July 8th. Temperatures will be no warmer than 80s Thursday afternoon. The average high for this date is 91.

More scattered storms are expected Friday. Isolated showers and storms will linger this weekend, but the rain coverage will be less than Thursday and Friday.

Daily forecast rain chances for Houston

Most rain totals Thursday through Saturday are going to land between one inch and three inches. But, higher totals are possible where heavy and/or slow moving downpours set up. Similar totals will be found south of Dallas to Austin and San Antonio, and in the Hill Country.

3-day rain outlook

Houston 7-day forecast