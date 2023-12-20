GULF OF MEXICO, USA (KIAH) — Timelapse satellite imagery shows the journey of the powerful storm that brought flooding to several East Coast states this month.
The video captures the storm that traveled from the Gulf of Mexico to eastern Canada.
Along the way, it brought heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong gusty winds that bashed Florida as well as all the way up the east coast of the US.Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) said
The storm caused at least five deaths, power cuts, travel disruption and extensive flooding, according to news reports.
Credit: CIRA/CSU & NOAA via Storyful
- Colony Ridge used bait-and-switch tactics to target Hispanics, a federal lawsuit claims
- US frees ally of Venezuela president in exchange for 10 Americans, fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’
- Trump asks Supreme Court to delay consideration of Jan. 6 immunity arguments
- Boy reacts to receiving bionic arm for Christmas
- SiriusXM accused of trapping customers in unwanted subscriptions in New York lawsuit