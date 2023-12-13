HOUSTON (KIAH) – A storm system is nearing Texas from the west, and as it heads eastward, widespread rain will sweep across most of the state. Houston’s rain is most likely to arrive late-day Friday or Friday evening.

Before we time out the main round of rain, it’s worth noting that a few showers may hit parts of Houston Wednesday morning. It’s more likely much farther west and southwest of Houston. (Click here for radar). Other than these morning spotty showers, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Now, back to the storm system, or area of low pressure. The series of images below show how the rain progresses from west to east Wednesday through Friday. Notice how Dallas, Austin and San Antonio are impacted Friday morning. That line of showers and storms heads for Houston late-day Friday or Friday evening.

Friday’s downpours could result in more than one inch of rain in parts of Southeast Texas. A few showers could possibly linger Saturday morning before completely clearing off to the east, then it’s back to rain-free weather for several days.

A weak cold front swings in behind the rain Saturday, making for a cool and somewhat breezy Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures Sunday head back to the 60s.