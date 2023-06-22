HOUSTON (CW39) – Today a few isolated thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon. Given our hot and humid environment, storms that develop will have what they need to grow rapidly.

Stay weather aware the next two afternoons as this will be the case for both Thursday and Friday. Gusty winds and a brief downpour are the main concerns. NOT everyone will experience the rainfall, chances remain isolated in nature.

Highs will reach middle 90s in Houston with a heat index between 104-108 degrees. A Heat Advisory has been issued.