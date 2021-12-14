GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) It’s been hot lately… and cold. No question though. It’s been a record season so far with warmer temperatures than we’ve seen in a while and Galveston temperatures are proving it after reaching a record high.

Today, the National Weather Service for Houston, Galveston just released information about Galveston temperatures reaching a record high.

At 11am, Galveston broke its high temperature record for today by reaching 76 degrees, even with fog in the area. The previous record was 75 degrees set back in 1995. Happy December! #TXwx #GLSwx — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) December 14, 2021

It’s also been another week of high impact storms across the country, with a dire need for help in many states. Here is how you can help nationally and locally.