HOUSTON (CW39) – Feeling under the weather? Your allergies may be to blame! Weed, grass, and mold counts are high throughout Houston. Tree pollen (Elm) is in a medium range.

EASY and FREE ways to mitigate symptoms:

Avoid ample time outdoors during peak pollen counts Shower and change clothes before bed to get rid of any spores residing in your hair/ skin/ clothing Keep windows closed in your home and car

About Ragweed

Did you know there are 17 species of ragweed in the United States?

Ragweed can be found in almost all states in the United States as well as in Canada.

Ragweed generally begins to spike from August through November. Right now we are in the peak of the ragweed bloom, mid-September.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, symptoms of ragweed allergy are similar to those of other pollen allergies.

These are some of the symptoms you may be experiencing today:

Sneezing

Runny nose

Nasal congestion

Headaches

Irritated eyes

Itchy throat

As of now there is no CURE for ragweed allergies, but you can control the symptoms. A diagnosis from an allergist/immunologist can determine exactly what you are and are not allergic to.