HOUSTON (KIAH) – After a stormy start to Thursday, drier air gradually moves in with rain departing and clouds breaking up. From there, it’s calm and pleasant weather through Friday.

Futurecast Friday 7 p.m.

Despite a sunny day Friday, don’t let your guard down. A round of storms likely develops in Central and North Texas Friday, which could arrive in or around Houston Friday night. Rain likely lingers Saturday morning, then it dries out Saturday afternoon.

Severe weather outlook Friday through Friday night

Houston 7-day forecast