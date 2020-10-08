Toddler dies in hot car after dad refused to take swift action

LAS VEGAS (CW39) A 27-year-old dad in Las Vegas has been arrested after he refused to break the window of his new car to save his dying toddler.

Police say Sidney Deal locked his 1-year-old daughter in the hot car along with his keys. When officers offered to break the window or call a tow truck, they say he refused.

The officer did smash the window and pulled out of the unresponsive girl who they believe had been trapped in there for more than an hour.

Before police were called, the man allegedly told his girlfriend to hang up when he didn’t like the price quoted for a tow truck.

If convicted, what kind of sentence should this man get?