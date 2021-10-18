HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros play in Boston at Fenway Park in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox today at 7:09 p.m.

The weather is looking nice and fall like through the afternoon, a high near 60 degrees and partly cloudy skies. By game time, temperatures will drop to 53 degrees and winds will be breezy, even gusty at times, out of the northwest.

After the game, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and wind chill will start to be a player in the walks from the stadium to the cars. It will feel more like 44 degrees outside after the game. Overnight air temperatures fall into the middle 40s under partly cloudy skies.

The two teams play again tomorrow and conditions will be very similar. It will be sunny and 60 during the afternoon. With slightly breezier winds. Gusts could be as high as 30 during the afternoon with a decrease in wind speeds just before game time. First pitch conditions include winds due westerly at 10 mph with a temperature of 57 degrees.