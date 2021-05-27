Top foods to take to a BBQ for Memorial Day weekend

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Stockyard BBQ hopes to take Houston by storm

They’re new to the Houston barbecue scene, but Stockyard Bar-B-Q is ready to compete.

HOUSTON (CW39) If you’re hosting a Memorial Day barbecue this weekend and want to appeal to the masses, this should help. Especially since you shouldn’t go empty-handed.

A poll looked at the top foods people would put on their plate, including main dishes, and sides.

The top main dishes we want to see at a Memorial Day BBQ are:

  • Burgers
  • Hot dogs
  • Ribs
  • Sausages or brats
  • Chicken wings
  • Pulled pork
  • Brisket

The top sides we want to see at a Memorial Day BBQ are: 

  • Potato salad, corn on the cob.
  • Baked beans
  • Watermelon
  • Chips
  • Coleslaw
  • Mac-and-cheese. 
  • (Even) Salad where one in three people said they’d definitely eat salad if it was on the menu.

You just can’t please some people though:  3% said they don’t like ANY barbecue staples.  And 2% don’t like any sides either. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

2021 Memorial Day NO WAIT WEATHER forecast - Star Harvey

Houston Weather - Feeling like mid 90s today - Adam Krueger

Houston Weather - 2021 Memorial Day weekend and 10 day forecast

Tornado Safety - Star Harvey

Texas Lt. Gov. Calling for Special Session

holiday travel NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-730AM 05262021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 630-7AM 05262021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6-630AM 05262021

TIME LAPSE: Wednesday sunrise

Mystery Wire - Marilyn Monroe's Death

Lunar Eclipse Time Lapse of Super Flower Blood Moon

Water Vapor - Adam Krueger

Super Flower Blood Moon - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Futurecast - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Adam Krueger

Texas Drought Conditions

California Lake Fire Evacuations

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss