HOUSTON (CW39) One of the nations largest manufacturers of forklift solutions in North America is increasing its Houston workforce, by immediately hiring for 125 positions. Houston-area residents looking for full-time job opportunities are invited to attend an in-person job fair on Tuesday, July 6th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 2121 W. Sam Houston Pkwy N. hosted by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the hiring event across a variety of positions including Assembler, Machine Operator, Material Handler, Painter, Shipping Clerk & Loader, Warehouse Associate and Welder. Prospective applicants can view a list of open positions on their website.