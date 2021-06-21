Tornado confirmed in Woodridge as severe storms leave significant damage across Southwest Suburbs

WOODRIDGE, Ill. A confirmed tornado touched down in Woodridge late Sunday night as severe storms left significant damage and power outages in its path across the Southwest Suburbs.

A tornado touched down east of Route 53 between 83rd Street and 75th Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday night in Woodridge.

Village officials said the tornado traveled east to the Lemont Road area of Woodridge before dissipating. There are currently no reports of significant injuries from the Woodridge storm.

The area contains several downed power lines and fallen trees as village officials warn residents to avoid the area.

Near the confirmed tornado, severe storms left significant property damage to Naperville, Burr Ridge and Darien.

The National Weather Service of Chicago said there was at least one confirmed tornado Sunday night, with several other locations of a rotating storm.

The agency will survey the damage later, with the confirmed tornado potentially being the region’s most damaging in six years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

