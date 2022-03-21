HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – A tornado watch has been issued for Washington, Austin, Grimes, and Colorado County until 10:00 p.m. After 10:00 p.m. storms will continue to track eastwards through the night into Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Polk County, etc…

Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings have been firing off all afternoon and evening. As the night falls upon us we will no longer be able to see the lowering of funnel clouds, or tornadoes. This is an advantage that areas to our west have as storms are passing during daylight hours. Nocturnal tornadoes are almost always more dangerous.

A WATCH means that conditions are favorable for tornado development. A tornado WARNING means that you NEED to TAKE ACTION NOW. A tornado warning would send an alert to your phone, or weather radio in the case of a tornado in your location.

Several tornado warnings are on going throughout the state of Texas right now, (7:30 p.m.), this storm system is showing no indication of giving up anytime soon. New warnings continue to be issued approaching the 8:00 p.m. hour.

These tornadoes are also rain wrapped, making them difficult to see and depict on radar at times. We are expecting radar to get increasingly “messy” as it crosses far SE TX. Our flood threat increases overnight as storms train in one location for hours on end. An areal flood watch is in effect from now until Wednesday at 7:00 a.m.