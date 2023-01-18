HOUSTON (CW39) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of southeast Texas today. The watch will be in effective until 4 p.m.
The Storm Prediction Center issued to watch because a few supercells should intensify in parts of east Texas and into central Arkansas.
The Texas counties affected are:
- Angelina
- Cherokee
- Harrison
- Houston
- Jasper
- Marion
- Nacogdoches
- Newton
- Panola
- Polk
- Rusk
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- San Jacinto
- Shelby
- Trinity
- Tyler
- Walker
The primary threats are:
- A few tornadoes and a couple intense tornadoes possible
- Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible
- Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.