HOUSTON (CW39) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of southeast Texas today. The watch will be in effective until 4 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center issued to watch because a few supercells should intensify in parts of east Texas and into central Arkansas.

The Texas counties affected are:

Angelina

Cherokee

Harrison

Houston

Jasper

Marion

Nacogdoches

Newton

Panola

Polk

Rusk

Sabine

San Augustine

San Jacinto

Shelby

Trinity

Tyler

Walker

The primary threats are:

A few tornadoes and a couple intense tornadoes possible

Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible

Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.