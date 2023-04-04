HOUSTON (KIAH) – For the third time in as many weeks, a severe weather outbreak looms. Multiple tornadoes will be possible, some of which may be large and long-lasting.

Tornado probability Tuesday and Tuesday night

The Storm Prediction Center highlights multiple states in a relatively high 15% probability zone for tornadoes. This is the chance of a tornado within 25 miles of any point. The black dashed lines on the image above represent where the strongest tornadoes are possible, which includes parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Severe weather outlook through Tuesday night

Tornadoes aside, the overall severe risk (which includes a risk for large hail and strong straight-line winds) extends from Central Texas to Wisconsin and Michigan.

Severe outlook through Tuesday night

Closer to Houston, a few severe storms are possible late Tuesday night, after midnight, far northwest of Houston. The bigger issue facing Houston is the potential for widespread heavy rain Wednesday night through Friday. That’s when street flooding may occur with potential for several inches of rain.