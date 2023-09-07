HOUSTON (KIAH) – Record heat continues in Houston. Thursday’s forecast high of 104 will smash the September 7th record high of 99 from 2019. A heat advisory is in effect because the humidity could make it feel as hot as 111.

Heat alerts Thursday

Friday will be another record high as it tops 100 again. But, this weekend, temps start backing down with highs in the upper 90s, and a disturbance could provide scattered storms Saturday (40%) and Sunday (30%).

Houston forecast highs and heat index values

Our next cold front is expected to arrive late Tuesday or Wednesday. This will help nudge temps down a bit more, and could provide some much needed rain for a couple of days.

7-day rain outlook (NOAA)

Houston 7-day forecast