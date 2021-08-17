Tracking Grace: Coastal impacts to Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) – The impacts of Tropical Storm Grace are likely to be minimal throughout the state of Texas. However, some hazardous marine conditions are expected to develop through the weekend. As Grace approaches, the chance for dangerous rip currents will increase across the Gulf facing beaches of South Texas.  

Beach goers should stay near lifeguards if planning to enter the water.  

Remember if you are caught in a rip current, stay calm, and swim parallel to shore. Once you are out of the path of the current, it will be safe to swim back to the shoreline. If you can’t escape the current, tread water or float until you can get the attention of a lifeguard.  

Grace is expected to enter the southern Gulf of Mexico by late week as a high end tropical storm.  The majority of the impacts lie in coastal/ central Mexico.

