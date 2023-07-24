HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston and areas south remain under a heat advisory Monday. The National Weather Service says it could feel as hot as 106 to 111 degrees. Actual highs will likely be in the upper 90s.

Heat advisory Monday

Like we saw this past weekend, some areas could get temporary heat relief due to isolated thunderstorms. Monday’s chance is at 30%. Storms will likely begin near the coast, then will move inland along the afternoon sea breeze, coming to an end around dinnertime.

Futurecast Monday at 3 p.m.

The next few days will be similar in terms of heat and very spotty afternoon storms.

Houston 7-day forecast

Finally, it’s that time of year when occasional waves of dust from Africa reach Texas. We expect some of that Saharan dust in the Greater Houston area Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dust forecast Tuesday

It’s generally not a big health concern, but it can be bothersome, especially for people with asthma or other respiratory issues.