KAIH (CW39) – Since the Sunday night update, Ian has strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane. This is an IR satellite view of Hurricane Ian as of 6:30 a.m. this morning. The storm is currently moving to the northwest at 14 mph with sustained winds of 75 mph. Jamaica is seeing marine impacts and moments of heavy rainfall from some of the associated wind speeds and tropical outer bands.

Tropical storm watches and warning are issues in preps of Ians landfall later today for Cuba, and mid-week for Florida. A hurricane watch is issued for Tampa, FL.

There is high certainty that tonight, Cuba will begin seeing the impacts of a landfalling hurricane. It is WHERE along the Florida coast that Ian crosses that is somewhat still uncertain.

Notice how broad the cone fans out as we approach Wednesday through Friday. This is the current variability in our forecast. Depending on how long the storm stalls over the warm Gulf waters will play a role in intensity, and the timing of landfall.

Storm surge of 9+ feet could be seen across coastal regions of Florida. Places like Bonita Springs, spots along the Everglades, and other low lying wetlands are expected to see some of the highest surge.