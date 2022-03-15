Nice weather moves in for a couple of days, but another rain-maker arrives Thursday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Monday night’s severe thunderstorms have passed, and now it’s back to pleasant weather for a few days. However, another storm system is already on our radar. It will head for Texas on Thursday, bringing rain to Greater Houston Thursday night.

First, let’s look back at estimated rain totals from Monday night. Much of Houston and Harris County got between a quarter of an inch and three quarters of an inch. Higher amounts, one inch or more, were found north and south of Houston.

Rain is gone, and now we’ll enjoy a couple of sunny days with pleasant March-like temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s Tuesday, then upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Houston could see some scattered rain as soon as late afternoon or early evening on Thursday, but our rain chance looks best late Thursday night. As it looks now, a few thunderstorms will be possible, with wet weather lasting as late as sunrise on Friday before drying out again.

This time around, severe weather does not look likely in Southeast Texas. However, a few severe storms could strike North Texas, including Dallas and Tyler.

Once Thursday night’s system passes, very nice weather returns Friday and lasts through the weekend.

