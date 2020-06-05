Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal strengthens to tropical storm

6/5/2020 4p.m. – Maria Sotolongo at KIAH – Here is the latest update from the National Weather Service on Tropical Storm Cristobal.

6/5/2020 3p.m. – Cristobal strengthened to become a tropical storm again on Friday as it moves back toward the Gulf of Mexico. Storm surge and tropical storm watches have been issued along parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast as it heads toward the coast.

KIAH Meteorologist Maria Sotolongo

Cristobal is still over Mexico, about 60 miles southeast of Merida, but is moving north at about 12 mph. The National Hurricane Center says Cristobal will likely move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday evening and then continue moving north over the Gulf throughout the weekend.

6/5/2020 1p.m. -As of 1 p.m. ET Friday, Cristobal strengthened and became a tropical storm once again with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

According to the NHC, there’s an increasing risk that tropical-storm-force winds will be felt along parts of the Gulf Coast – from Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Florida/Alabama border – starting Sunday morning. A tropical storm watch has been issued for that area.

Storm surge is also a concern as the system heads back toward the water. The NHC says heavy rain will spread onto parts of the Gulf coast from Texas to Florida over the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

A storm surge watch is in effect from Grand Isle, Lousiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi and from Indian Pass to Arepika, Florida.

Local officials including those at Harris County Precinct 4 are encouraging everyone to prepare to hurricane season 2020.

6/5/2020 9a.m. – KIAH Meteorologist Maria Sotolongo has your look at your 7-day weather forecast for the next week and a look at what to expect locally from Cristobal.

6/5/2020 7:45a.m. – Cristobal is expected to make landfall overnight Sunday into Monday morning. KIAH Meteorologist Maria Sotolongo has those details.

