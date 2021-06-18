Tracking the Tropics, Peak storm surge forecast for Louisiana

HOUSTON (KIAH) Louisiana native and CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has this look at what our Texas neighbors can expect from the Tropical Storm Warning.

We are tracking the tropics all morning long. Join us, starting with what tropical cyclone has in common with a figure skater in a teaching analogy you’ll only see on CW36 Houston.

On a serious note, Louisiana is forecast for storm surge. Carrigan has this look at effected coastal areas.

LIVE from the Galveston docks… Carrigan has this look at more of what we can expect.

