Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Six

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Can Texas expect a threat from Cyclone Six? An update from the National Weather Service for Houston Galveston says the National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six.

It was expected to reach tropical storm strength late Monday night and likely be named ‘Fred’ as it moves across the Caribbean. It will track across the Caribbean over the next few days eventually moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday.

“We will continue to monitor this system, but no threat to Southeast Texas is expected at this time,” NWS says.