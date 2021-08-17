Tracking the Tropics | Tropical Storm Grace

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Local National Weather Service for Houston/Galveston has this latest update on Tropical Storm Grace.

Grace has strengthened back into a Tropical Storm in the Caribbean. It is not expected to bring direct impacts to SE Texas, but will bring increased rip currents starting as early as Thursday and continue through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Grace continues to move through the southern Caribbean today. It will continue to move westward through the weekend making landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, emerge over the Bay of Campeche on Friday, then make landfall again in Eastern Mexico on Saturday. Confidence in this track is high as a strong ridge of high pressure develops across the northern Gulf blocking Grace from curving north. So, no direct impacts are expected to SE Texas. However, Grace will bring increased wave heights to our offshore waters Friday into Saturday (around 6 to 9 feet). Strong rip currents will be possible as early as Thursday and the threat will continue through the weekend.