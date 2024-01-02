HOUSTON (KIAH) – The first of three storm systems will impact Southeast Texas Tuesday with scattered rain beginning in the afternoon, then turning widespread at night. It’s a 100% chance, meaning it’ll rain everywhere in our region.

Most of the rain will be in the form of showers, as opposed to thunderstorms. But, it could be heavy enough to produce rain totals up to or even above one inch.

The next storm system arrives Friday with another round of widespread rain. The weekend looks dry and relatively pleasant before our third storm system hits Monday. This third one will be the most powerful of the three. It brings rain, wind and cold air. The Storm Prediction Center is already marking our area as a potential severe weather zone Monday through Monday night next week.