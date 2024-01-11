HOUSTON (KIAH) – There is a lot going on with our weather over the next several days. Our first big event is Thursday night when a cold front arrives with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be briefly strong to severe. The next cold front brings Arctic air, possibly as soon as during the day Sunday.

Let’s start with the short term. Thursday will be warm and breezy with highs in the mid 70s and south winds gusting over 20 mph. A few showers may pop up in the evening, but the rain chance peaks around 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. as a cold front passes.

There could potentially be a few severe storms in the mix. Strong straight-line wind gusts will be the main threat. Any rain will be gone by 4 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Behind the cold front, very strong northwest winds kick in. Gusts could reach 35 to 40 mph. A wind advisory is in effect starting early Friday morning.

Saturday morning will be cold in the 30s, but most of our area stays above freezing.

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room: the Arctic cold front. We still see differences in computer models on the timing. It could arrive as soon as Sunday morning, or as late as Sunday night. Obviously, when it arrives, it will start turning much colder. For now, I expect a “during the day Sunday” arrival, so plan on falling temperatures during the day.

The coldest air will lag behind a bit. It will be miserably cold and windy Monday, but the significant freeze holds off until Monday night into Tuesday morning. The model below shows temperatures dropping to around 20 degrees. I’m calling for low 20s in Houston, but I wouldn’t rule out some upper 10s in our region.

There is also a chance for some scattered showers Monday. If it gets cold enough, there may be some freezing rain or sleet in the mix. As of now, I’m not overly concerned with the wintry precipitation. Yes, we may see some, but likely on the light side and possibly even staying north of Houston. Lots to monitor and the picture should become more clear in the next day or two.