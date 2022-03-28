HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Trash Bash 2022 was held this in person this Saturday, March 26th after going virtual for last year’s 2021 Backyard to Bay clean up event. Registration was held at 16 different locations across the greater Houston area from Buffalo Bayou to Galveston Bay. Volunteers were greeted with a pair of gloves and a trash bag, then it was off to the banks of the waterway of your choosing.

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin participated in this event as well. Being a ‘bayou girl’ herself, she felt right at home. Some of the ‘odd items’ collected by Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin in the shallows of Little White Oak Bayou, included a stone foot exfoliator, a plastic hamper, and a cafeteria tray. Other odd items collected by volunteers representing Karbach Brewery included VHS tapes, an old Atari controller, and computer parts dating back to the 80s! There was an ongoing competition within the volunteers of “Who can find the weirdest piece of trash!”. Climbing into the banks of Little White Oak was like climbing into a time machine.

Volunteers of all different backgrounds, ages and sizes participated. Local companies acquired teams to take on the trash, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts attended with their tribes, and solo scoopers took on the task with hopes of making new friends in the process.

The Texas Conservation Fund makes Trash Bash possible through donations by individuals, organizations, and businesses. They are a non-profit organization.

To donate visit:

https://simplecheckout.authorize.net/payment/CatalogPayment.aspx