Tropical Depression 22 hovers in Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON (CW39) As Tropical Depression 22 strengthens and slowly moves closer to the Texas coastline, strong northeast to east winds and building seas will pile water up along the upper Texas coast and bays. Water levels will begin climbing on Saturday, followed by a fairly steep rise Saturday night into next week. This appears like it could be a prolonged and potentially significant coastal flood event for the area.

CW Meteorologist Maria Sotolongo has this look at the spaghetti models that could impact areas throughout the southeast coast of Texas early next week.

The center of TD 22 is showing better organization and will likely become Tropical Storm Alpha later today. It’s moving very slowly to the north and northeast, and will likely end up off the coast of Corpus Christi by Sunday morning.

The storm could stall off Corpus for a while and then begin to drift northeast. It could inch toward the coast south of Houston on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It will likely become a category 1 hurricane on Sunday or Monday. But it will likely begin to weaken after Monday because of dry air from the recent cold front being drawn into the storm.

There is low confidence as to what will happen next. The cone of uncertainty is extremely wide, from central LA to the TX/MX border. Where it goes would either make the forecast in Southeast Texas see great impacts and heavy rain (over 10inches), or minimal impacts and very light rain (2 inches).

The track and intensity are both subject to change in the next 24 to 48 hours. That’s why it’s important that we stay tuned for updates and be weather-aware. This will be a slow-moving system and the greatest threat will be heavy rain.

Here are Key Messages from the National Hurricane Center:

1. Tropical Depression Twenty-Two is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm, and possibly a hurricane, while moving slowly over the western Gulf of Mexico during the next few days. 2. There is an increasing risk of heavy rainfall and flooding along the Texas coast from Sunday through at least the middle of next week as the system is forecast to move slowly near the Texas coast. 3. While it is too early to determine what areas could see direct wind and storm surge impacts from this system, interests throughout the western Gulf of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system and future updates to the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

Here are the 4am CDT key messages on Tropical Depression Twenty Two. The system is forecast to become a tropical storm later today. pic.twitter.com/BJVVtHcQSp — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 18, 2020

