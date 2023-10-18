TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With just six weeks left in hurricane season, the tropics may be quieting down, but they are still churning out storms.

A disturbance in the Atlantic is likely to become the next tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Invest 94-L, located about 850 miles east of the Windward Islands, continued to show signs of organization on Wednesday. The NHC said it could become tropical depression in the next day or so as it moves westward to west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

The system has an 80% chance of development over the next two days, according to the latest NHC forecast. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Tammy.

“The northern portion of the Lesser Antilles – even some of the Caribbean Islands, Puerto Rico – should continue to watch this, because it could be a rain-maker and could bring winds to some of the islands heading into the weekend,” WFLA meteorologist Amanda Holly said.

Extended forecasts show the system turning out to sea before it reaches the U.S., like many other storms during this El Niño period.

“It was a battle between the unprecedented warm waters and the wind shear, and the warm waters seemed to win out. This shear just didn’t show up this year,” WFLA meteorologist Rebecca Barry said. “It’s certainly been an active season, but few of those storms ended up making it to shore.”

Invest 94-L is expected to be a “fish storm,” but it could still have an impact our weather patterns in the southeast. A cold front will sweep across the region later this week and help push the system out into the Atlantic.

“We get to reap the benefits of the cold front,” Holly said. “It’s going to be a great weekend, and it’s going to keep this system weak and push it out to sea heading into next week.”